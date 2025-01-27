Business Standard

Delhi's air quality drops into 'poor' category despite clear sky after rain

Delhi's air quality drops into 'poor' category despite clear sky after rain

For the next six days, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category in Delhi and surrounding regions

Fog, Delhi Fog

Commuters on a road amid morning fog | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) dropped back to 'poor' category after remaining 'moderate' for the last two days. The AQI was recorded at 247 on Monday (January 27) at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  
 
AQI along with the temperature keeps fluctuating in the national capital. Cold conditions returned to Delhi on Monday morning as India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am today. The cold seemed to be fading as January 26 was recorded as the warmest in eight years. The maximum temperature recorded was 23.7 degrees Celsius.
 
Delhi's Weather Forecast 
For Monday, January 27, the IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky with maximum and minimum temperature of 23 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively. Fog may remain during morning hours. No specific warning has been issued by the IMD regarding Delhi’s weather. 

AQI Across Delhi

Air quality remained 'poor' in most parts of Delhi, while the National Capital Region (NCR) had a 'moderate' AQI.

Bawana saw an AQI of 298, Jahangirpuri at 297, and Rohini had recorded 284. Air quality was better in the outskirts of the national capital. 

Delhi Pollution: Air quality forecast

Talking about how AQI will remain in the coming days, the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that it is likely to be in the 'poor' category from January 27 to 28. And for the next six days, the air quality is likely to be in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category.
   

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi weather Fog Delhi-NCR

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

