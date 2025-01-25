LIVE News: Pakistan sends ISI delegation to Bangladesh, India 'keeping an eye' on situation
Latest news updates: Catch all the major news updates from around the world
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's election agent, Vijay Kumar, on Friday lodged a formal complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri alleging that the former MP has set up his election office in Govindpuri within the "prohibited distance" from the polling station. In the letter to the Returning Officer, Atishi's election agent has alleged a "serious violation of the electoral code of conduct."
Non-cognisable case filed against son of Pune's Ex-Deputy Mayor Aaba Bagul
A non-cognisable case has been registered against Hemant Bagul, son of former Pune deputy mayor Aba Bagul, for allegedly slapping a motorcyclist, at a traffic signal in Mangalwar Peth on Tuesday. According to the police officials, the incident occurred when Fayaz Sayyad's two-wheeler brushed against Bagul's car after Sayyad lost balance as a car door opened. The whole incident came to light after a video went viral on social media where it was seen that the motorcycle was trapped between two cars at a traffic signal.
Maharashtra: 2 women killed in Pune road accident
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 8:24 AM IST