Kanchanjunga Express collides with goods train in Bengal, at least 5 dead

West Bengal train accident: At least five people were killed while about 30 were injured in a train collision, which took place in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, police said. According to officials, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express, causing the derailment of at least two compartments of the passenger train.
A locomotive of a goods train hit Kanchenjunga Express on the rear.
ALSO READ: LIVE: At least 5 killed, 30 injured after goods train slams into Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express
The collision took place around 9 am, according to Northern Railway officials.
????A goods train has collided with #KanchanjungaExpress at #Rangapani station in North #Bengal.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 17, 2024
Help Desk Numbers issued by Railways
Sealdah
033-23508794
033-23833326
GHY Station
03612731621
03612731622
03612731623
KIR STATION
6287801805
Katihar
09002041952
9771441956
LMG… pic.twitter.com/U28hsBk8HI
Video surfaces of Kanchanjunga train collision
A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing passengers in a state of panic and fear as they scramble to safety, with the two trains visible in the background. Another photo showed locals gathered around the accident site.
VIDEO | Visuals from Kanchanjungha Express and Goods Train collision spot near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2024
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/mLCp9XCO3t
The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, the divisional railway manager of NFR's Katihar Division told PTI.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the tragic incident and said that emergency services had been rushed to the spot. "While details are awaited…DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site," she said in a post on 'X', adding that action on war footing has been "initiated."
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the injured persons were shifted to the hospital while a rescue operation is underway. "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone...Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Senior officials have reached site," he said in a post on 'X'.