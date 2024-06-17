The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express from Agartala slammed into a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a railway official said. There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am, the divisional railway manager of NFR's Katihar Division said.

During an annual celebration to mark the end of slavery in the US, a shooter killed two people and injured a dozen others at a Texas park concert on late Saturday night (local time). Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks stated that an altercation started between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting. The shooting took place during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of being involved in murder plot against a Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, has been extradited from Czech Republic to the US, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Gupta is expected to be produced before a federal court in New York on Monday. He is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where he is listed as an inmate. He was taken in custody the Czech Republic last year at the request of the US government on charges of being involved in a plot to assassinate Pannun.The Election Commission of India acknowledged that a mobile phone of an "authorised person" was employed by the subordinate of a candidate "unauthorisedly" while votes were being counted in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat. In a statement to the media, the poll body stated that the returning officer has already filed a police case over the matter. Earlier, a Mumbai police official said that the report about the kin of a newly-elected MP using a mobile phone to “unlock” an EVM on Lok Sabha vote counting day was fake. The Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar had bagged the win from this constituency.