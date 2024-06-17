LIVE news updates: Kanchanjungha Express hits goods train near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express from Agartala slammed into a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a railway official said. There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am, the divisional railway manager of NFR's Katihar Division said.
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of being involved in murder plot against a Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, has been extradited from Czech Republic to the US, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Gupta is expected to be produced before a federal court in New York on Monday. He is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where he is listed as an inmate. He was taken in custody the Czech Republic last year at the request of the US government on charges of being involved in a plot to assassinate Pannun.
The Election Commission of India acknowledged that a mobile phone of an "authorised person" was employed by the subordinate of a candidate "unauthorisedly" while votes were being counted in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat. In a statement to the media, the poll body stated that the returning officer has already filed a police case over the matter. Earlier, a Mumbai police official said that the report about the kin of a newly-elected MP using a mobile phone to “unlock” an EVM on Lok Sabha vote counting day was fake. The Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar had bagged the win from this constituency.
During an annual celebration to mark the end of slavery in the US, a shooter killed two people and injured a dozen others at a Texas park concert on late Saturday night (local time). Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks stated that an altercation started between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting. The shooting took place during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
10:22 AM
Six of 8 Naxals Maoists dead in Chhattisgarh encounter carried Rs 48 lakh bounty
Police stated that the cadres belonged to the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) military company no. 1 of Naxalites and Maad division supply team formations. Six of the eight Naxalites killed in an encounter with armed personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district two days back were senior rank cadres and carried collective cash rewards of Rs 48 lakh.
10:09 AM
9:51 AM
4 Maoists dead after encounter with police in Jharkhand
At least four Maoists, including a woman, were left dead after an encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday morning. "Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V Homkar said.
9:37 AM
9:32 AM
Srinivasa Rao Yadav appointed as TDP's Andhra Pradesh president
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has designated Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the party's state president, replacing Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu. "I am appointing Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivas Rao Yadav as Andhra Pradesh TDP president I congratulate senior party leader Atchhnaidu, who led the party till now as its president," Naidu said.
9:27 AM
Jammu and Kashmir news updates: Gunshots heard in Bandipora, search operation underway
Security officials are carrying out a search operation in the Bandipora area in Jammu and Kashmir after some gunshots were heard in the forest area of Aragam Bandipora district.
9:23 AM
8:47 AM
First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 9:00 AM IST