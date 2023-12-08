Sensex (-0.19%)
Kannada, English among subjects to be taught in madrasas: CM Siddaramaiah

The CM made the announcement sharing the message of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, according to which, the initiative will be carried out first in 100 madrasas

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 06:48 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said Kannada and English along with Maths and science will be taught for two years on an experimental basis in the registered madrasas for two years.
"Children studying in waqf properties and registered madrasas run by waqf institutions will be taught continuously for two years in Kannada, English, Science, Mathematics on an experimental basis and other subjects and will be made to write SSLC, PUC and graduation exams through National Open Schools. An order has already been issued in this regard," Siddaramaiah wrote on X.
The CM made the announcement sharing the message of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, according to which, the initiative will be carried out first in 100 madrasas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 06:48 AM IST

