Karnataka govt's first priority is irrigation, water projects: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said in the Legislative Assembly that the government would prioritise irrigation and water management projects over other works.

"The priority is the development of irrigation projects and filling up tanks. Other works, such as roads, will be taken up subsequently. We have already discussed this with the Chief Minister," Shivakumar said on Tuesday while replying to queries on irrigation, and Bengaluru city development in the Legislative Assembly.

Replying to a question by Sakaleshpur MLA Cement Manju on Yagachi dam works, he said, "The officials have already reported on the development of canals. Construction work is in progress on the 5.5-kilometre stretch of the canal and work on the remaining 1.5-kilometre stretch is halted due to issues with land acquisition. Yagachi Dam will get due attention from the government."

To a question on the slow progress of the Upper Bhadra project by Chikkanayakanahalli MLA Suresh Babu, he said, "All necessary approvals have been given to works worth Rs 856 crore for the project. There are many land acquisition issues along the way and we are trying to resolve them. The work had slowed down during Covid. The overall progress of the project is delayed as the Centre is yet to release the Rs 5,300 crore promised in the previous Union budget."

Responding to a question by Belur MLA HK Suresh on the slow progress of the Yettinahole project, Shivakumar said, "Of the 5.24 km tunnel near Ranaghatta, 2.4 km is completed. The process of acquiring 402 acres of forest land in Hassana and Tumakuru area is in progress."

To a question by MLA UB Banakar on the development of Madaga Masoor left bank and right bank canals, he said, "The 25-crore Madaga Masoor tank development was announced in 2019. There is a proposal before the government to modernise the left and right bank canals. The project will be developed at a cost of Rs 60 crore."

Beelagi MLA GT Patil raised the issue of creating basic infrastructure at rehabilitation centres in the Upper Krishna project. Replying to the question, Shivakumar said, "The rehabilitation work is an ongoing process at Upper Krishna. A sum of Rs 191 crore was assigned for rehabilitation in 2017, and now a new proposal for Rs 2,600 crore has been submitted. The priority is to compensate land losers and release water for agriculture. This issue will be looked into after these things are complete.