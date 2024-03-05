Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nitin Gadkari dedicates projects worth Rs 4,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present during the event held at the police line complex here

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Gadkari announced an additional Rs 150 crore for roads and bridges in Himachal Pradesh on the demand of Vikramaditya Singh and asked the state government to send a proposal to the Centre in this regard (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hamirpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 National Highway and ropeway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Hamirpur.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present during the event held at the police line complex here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
BJP's national president JP Nadda joined the programme virtually.
Gadkari announced an additional Rs 150 crore for roads and bridges in Himachal Pradesh on the demand of Vikramaditya Singh and asked the state government to send a proposal to the Centre in this regard.
Addressing a gathering, Gadkari said that the BJP and development are two faces of the same coin and by 2024, works worth Rs one lakh crore will be completed in the state.
The progress would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.
He asked people to join hands with PM Modi to carry out the development works and to make India a third-world power financially.
Following the demand by Anurag Thakur, he announced to make the Hamirpur bypass a four-lane road and speed up the process of making the Shimla-Bilaspur National Highway a four-lane road and said that work worth Rs 125 crore will be undertaken in Bilaspur for which a proposal was given by JP Nadda earlier.
Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that Gadkari had given whatever was asked of him. The length of roads has increased from 96,000 to 1.5 lakh kilometres.
Vikramaditya Singh said that he believes in rising above party politics and taking the state forward in the interest of Himachal.
"We will strongly support those powers that will support us in taking Himachal forward so that there is no hindrance in the path of development of the state", he said.

Also Read

Highlights: Himachal LoP criticises CM for inviting back disqualified MLAs

Gadkari announces Urban Extension Road 2 opening during Prague visit

At least 9 more MLAs in touch with us, says disqualified HP Cong MLA Rana

Reports of extra 10% GST on diesel cars false, says Union Minister Gadkari

Will driverless cars run on Indian roads? Nitin Gadkari clears the air

20% of Budget is towards capex, says Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

Artificial intelligence game changer in tracking cases of tuberculosis

Kerala to launch India's first govt-owned OTT platform on March 7

Nation moving ahead with vision of women-led development: Sitharaman

ED marches on at a stronger footing with better infrastructure, resources

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Jagat Prakash Nadda Himachal Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon