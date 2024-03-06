Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ex-Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa passes away

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa died in Jodhpur on Tuesday at the age of 93

Rajasthan Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot with his sister @ashokgehlot51

Rajasthan Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot with his sister @ashokgehlot51

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa died in Jodhpur on Tuesday at the age of 93.
In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "The demise of elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa has left a void in me which can never be filled."

"Baiji was like a mother to me. Her absence will always be felt in my life. In her 93 years of life, she gave immense love and blessings to everyone. I pray that God grants her a place at His feet," Gehlot added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Congress' Rajasthan unit president Govind Singh Dotasra, party leader Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and the BJP's state unit president C P Joshi expressed grief over the death.
Raje wrote on X, "Received the sad news of the demise of Vimla Devi ji, sister of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot ji. I pray to God to give peace to the soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss."

Dotasra said, "I have received the sad news of the demise of Vimla Devi ji, elder sister of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot ji, I express my deep condolences to her family. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family."

In a post on X, Pilot prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.
CP Joshi too condoled the demise of Vimla Devi Kachhwaha.

Also Read

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

'Wake-up call for Congress': Baba Siddique on Ashok Chavan joining BJP

As Ashok Chavan heads to BJP, here's a look at his political career

Indian Navy veterans released from death sentence in Qatar; 7 return home

Man smokes 'beedi' onboard IndiGo flight, arrested at Mumbai airport

ED attaches Rs 12 cr worth assets of former TMC member Shajahan Sheikh

Nitin Gadkari dedicates projects worth Rs 4,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh

20% of Budget is towards capex, says Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

Artificial intelligence game changer in tracking cases of tuberculosis

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot rajasthan Rajasthan government Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon