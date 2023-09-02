Kerala CM congratulates ISRO and team on successful launch of Aditya-L1

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated the ISRO and the scientists on the successful launch of India's first solar mission Aditya-L1.

Shortly after the successful takeoff of PSLV-C57, carrying the Aditya satellite from Sriharikota, Vijayan in a social media post said that it was another "momentous achievement" for India in space research.

"India marks another momentous achievement in space research as #AdityaL1 sets off on its mission to explore the secrets of the Sun and its atmosphere. Hats off to@isro and the incredible team that made this possible. Together, we reach for the stars!," Vijayan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The satellite will be observing the Sun round the clock and extract exact data regarding various solar phenomena.

Also Read Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun Aditya-L1 mission: After conquering the moon, Isro its sets eyes on the sun Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted Karnataka govt to decide on announcing drought-hit taluks on Sep 4: CM Isro achieved another big milestone in space research: CM KCR on Aditya-L1 Dilli ka Darbaar can do nothing good for Chattisgarh: Amit Shah slams Cong UP CM Adityanath hails successful launch of solar mission Aditya-L1 Hold LS-UP polls simultaneously before 'One Nation, One Election': Akhilesh