Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Isro achieved another big milestone in space research: CM KCR on Aditya-L1

KCR congratulated the ISRO Chairman, scientists and other technical staff

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Expressing delight over the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said ISRO achieved another big milestone in the field of space research.
ISRO on Saturday launched the Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, a few days ago.
The Chief Minister said the achievement by the India's scientists in the field of space research stood as a role model for the world and it is a proud moment for every Indian, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.
Rao, also known as KCR, said that ISRO achieved another big milestone in the field of space research.
KCR congratulated the ISRO Chairman, scientists and other technical staff, the release added.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole

ISRO's human spaceflight programme gets boost with Chandrayaan-3 success

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

ISRO's next Moon mission with Japanese space agency gathers steam

Dilli ka Darbaar can do nothing good for Chattisgarh: Amit Shah slams Cong

UP CM Adityanath hails successful launch of solar mission Aditya-L1

Hold LS-UP polls simultaneously before 'One Nation, One Election': Akhilesh

Ex-ISRO chief Rao's key role in Aditya-L1 mission's success recalled

First earth-bound firing to raise Aditya-L1 orbit tomorrow, says ISRO

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KCR Spacecraft Isro projects

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon