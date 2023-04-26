close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kerala govt to include NCERT omitted portions in state school syllabus

"The state government can print textbooks independently unless the Centre denies giving permission to teach these subjects. Teachers' unions also believe that the omitted lessons should be taught"

ANI General News
Kerala CM with public education minister V Sivankutty

Kerala CM with public education minister V Sivankutty

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The curriculum steering committee meeting of the Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Tuesday decided to include the portions omitted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in the state school syllabus, said a statement.

According to the statement, the curriculum steering committee meeting held today has discussed the inclusion of portions excluded by NCERT from the syllabus. The committee authorised public education minister V Sivankutty to discuss the matter with the government and take a decision.

Earlier, Minister V Sivankutty said that the state will include the portions in the Kerala school syllabus. NCERT has excluded Mughal history, Gujarat riots and Darwin's theory of evolution from school textbooks.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding NCERT's decision to omit certain portions from the school syllabus, minister Sivankutty said that the state government can print textbooks independently unless the central government denies the permission to teach these subjects.

Addressing a press meeting, the minister said, "The state government can print textbooks independently unless the Centre denies giving permission to teach these subjects. Teachers' unions also believe that the omitted lessons should be taught."

Infroming about the study of Gujarat riots and Mughal history in Kerala, the Education Minister said, "Kerala is moving forward by giving importance to constitutional and secular values. Kerala is of the opinion that the omitted subjects including the Gujarat riots and Mughal history should be studied."

Also Read

NCERT removes chapters on 'Mughal Empire' from Class 12 History book

Kerala CM Vijayan, team spent Rs 43 lakh on London visit, reveals RTI

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the Rajasthan government commences in Jaipur

Delhi education system improved due to abroad teachers' training: Kejriwal

Policy changes must in education system to erase drug menace: HP minister

CM KCR is more dangerous than Atiq Ahmed, says Telangana BJP chief

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 cr home renovation, calls him 'maharaj'

Mayor Oberoi, her Deputy Mohammad Iqbal re-elected unopposed in MCD poll

Someone duplicated cough syrup to defame India: QP Pharma on WHO's alert

"Kerala will examine how to teach it. Objections to the omission of these subjects shall be intimated in writing to the Central Government," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala NCERT Gujarat riots

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

China's Fosun drops plan to sell stake in drugmaker Gland Pharma: Report

Gland Pharma
1 min read

Mayor Oberoi, her Deputy Mohammad Iqbal re-elected unopposed in MCD poll

AAP
1 min read

TSLP reports Rs 184 cr loss in Q4 on account of increased expenses

tata steel
1 min read

Someone duplicated cough syrup to defame India: QP Pharma on WHO's alert

cough syrup, medicine, cold
2 min read

YouTube's revenue falls as ads slow down for 3rd quarter in a row

YouTube
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon