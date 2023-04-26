Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B.V. filed an appeal on Wednesday in the Gauhati High Court to quash the complaint made by former Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta.

This comes after the Assam Police summoned Srinivas to appear at the Dispur police station on May 2 in connection with the harassment complaint lodged by Dutta.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police went to Srinivas' residence in Bengaluru and served a notice to appear in person before the police in Guwahati.

In the notice, Srinivas was asked not to tamper with the evidence in the case and to not make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

Srinivas was further asked to join the investigation and cooperate in the investigation. He has also been asked to disclose all the facts truthfully. The Youth Congress leader will have to produce all relevant documents as and when required.

"Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41A (3) and (4) of CrPC," the notice added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have questioned the timing of the complaint lodged against Srinivas as Karnataka election is scheduled on May 10, and the opposition alleged that Angkita Dutta was working on the 'provocation' of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Angkita Dutta, the former Assam Youth Congress president, had filed a complaint against Srinivas B.V. in Assam's Dispur police station accusing him of being "sexist and chauvinistic" and using derogatory comments.

--IANS

tdr/dpb