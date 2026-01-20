Kerala plans India's first 'state bacterium' to boost beneficial microbes

On Friday (January 23), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially announce the name of one of the most beneficial bacteria, useful for humans across multiple sectors such as agriculture, health, and the environment. In addition, the Centre of Excellence in Microbiome (CoEM) in Kerala will soon develop microbiome-based products, including food products and probiotic bacteria, a top government official told Business Standard.

If the use of the term state ‘bacterium’ raises eyebrows, state officials point out that India already has a national microbe, Lactobacillus bulgaricus, used for the production of yoghurt. It was formally announced in 2012.

The formal announcement will be made during the inauguration of CoEM in Kerala on Friday. “The idea is to conserve and create awareness about beneficial bacteria. We have tags of state animals and birds. However, the invisible world of microbes is doing a lot of things for us in nature, not just for human beings but for the entire life,” said Sabu Thomas, director of CoEM. He said the move aims to change people’s mindset of linking microbes only to pathogenic bacteria or viruses. The state has selected its bacterium through an expert committee under the State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.

The industry itself is not small in India. The overall microbial fermentation technology market in India was worth around $4.47 billion and is set to cross $8 billion by 2030, according to Horizon Grand View Research. This is in addition to the use of bacterial fermentation to produce antibiotics, vaccines, enzymes, biologics, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Bacteria are also used industrially as biofertilisers and biopesticides to enhance soil health and eco-friendly crop protection.

Another booming use is the manufacture of probiotics, used for better gut health and dairy products. This industry mainly depends on Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Bacillus strains. Microbiome-based therapies are also developing fast, analysing an individual’s gut bacteria and designing treatments that promote beneficial microbes while reducing harmful ones.

“The main aim is to conserve not just one bacterium, but many. The tag of state bacterium will only be a representation,” Thomas added. CoEM will study the entire spectrum of microbiomes related to humans, animals, the environment, and aquatic life, among others.

“CoEM also wants to act as a platform for developing microbiome-based products for the industry. Hence, this will not just be a research centre, but will transfer technical expertise of such products to the industry,” he said.

The major focus of the Centre is coordinating interdisciplinary research and entrepreneurship, cross-domain collaborations, and innovative product development. It will also map microbiome data using big data technologies and artificial intelligence to create a microbiome database and generate start-ups.