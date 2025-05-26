Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Boat capsize: Kerala on high alert, efforts on to avert major marine crisis

Boat capsize: Kerala on high alert, efforts on to avert major marine crisis

All company representatives of MSC have arrived in Kochi and have been advised to visit both the Indian Coast Guard and MMD offices, Sonowal said

The Liberian container vessel off the coast of Kerala on Sunday Photo: PTI
Premium

The Liberian container vessel off the coast of Kerala on Sunday | Photo: PTI

Dhruvaksh SahaShine Jacob New Delhi/Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Kerala being on high alert through a state-wide ‘emergency’ — after the capsize of cargo vessel MSC ELSA III off the Kochi coast — the Centre is also stepping up action.
 
The Indian Coast Guard deployed three capital ships — ICG Samarth, ICG Saksham, and ICG Vikram — as part of an urgent multi-agency effort to prevent a marine pollution emergency.
 
The Kerala government has declared a state-wide emergency, a coastal alert for districts along the Arabian Sea.
 
Concerns increased over a possible leak of oil and hazardous chemicals after the 184-metre-long vessel, en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi,
Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Kerala Indian coast guard Shipping industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon