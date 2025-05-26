Boat capsize: Kerala on high alert, efforts on to avert major marine crisis

With Kerala being on high alert through a state-wide ‘emergency’ — after the capsize of cargo vessel MSC ELSA III off the Kochi coast — the Centre is also stepping up action.

The Indian Coast Guard deployed three capital ships — ICG Samarth, ICG Saksham, and ICG Vikram — as part of an urgent multi-agency effort to prevent a marine pollution emergency.

The Kerala government has declared a state-wide emergency, a coastal alert for districts along the Arabian Sea.

Concerns increased over a possible leak of oil and hazardous chemicals after the 184-metre-long vessel, en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi,