King Charles has long, enduring love for India, says British diplomat

Newly-crowned King Charles III has had a long and enduring love for India and the living bridge between the UK and India will grow stronger in the years to come, said British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett here on Monday.

The Deputy High Commission hosted a party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla and the event was attended by several guests from various sectors, including government officials, business leaders, and British nationals.

At the event, Rowett said: "I am delighted to host this Tea Garden Party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

"It is an historic occasion for the British people -- the largest ceremonial event for 70 years -- and I am honoured to share it with friends in Chandigarh and the region.

"Saturday's ceremony reflected a modern and diverse UK, with representatives from many faiths -- including Hinduism, Sikhism, and Islam -- carrying the Coronation Regalia. As the sun sets on the long Coronation weekend, it is good to know that so many of us around the world were able to celebrate this truly remarkable event.

"His Majesty has had a long and enduring love for India and I hope that the living bridge between the UK and India will grow stronger in the years to come."

The tea event was held at the residence of the Deputy High Commissioner, which was decorated in the theme of a traditional English tea party.

During the party, guests were served traditional English tea, cakes and scones. The guests enjoyed the beautiful ambiance and the Coronation music.

--IANS

vg/vd