Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Junior doctors in Bengal continue ceasework

The ceasework by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continued on Wednesday to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic at RG Kar hospital here last month. Health services remained crippled at most state-run medical facilities due to the ceasework, which has been underway for over three weeks now. Our demand for justice is still unfulfilled. The protests will continue till our sister gets justice and the culprits are brought to book, one of the junior medics said. He said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has not resigned, too, which was another demand of the agitating doctors. The protesters have alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of the young doctor, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.
The West Bengal health department suspended former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh on Tuesday, a day after the CBI arrested him for alleged financial misconduct. Ghosh was suspended 26 days after the body of an on-duty woman medic, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Hospital on August 9. "In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he is placed under suspension... with immediate effect," an order said.
On Tuesday, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill after Opposition lend full support to it.
The proposed amendments to the Bill moved by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were, however, not accepted by the House
Junior doctors in Bengal continue ceasework
The ceasework by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continued on Wednesday to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic at RG Kar hospital here last month. Health services remained crippled at most state-run medical facilities due to the ceasework, which has been underway for over three weeks now.
