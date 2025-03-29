Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kunal Kamra in trouble again: 3 more FIRs over comments on Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra in trouble again: 3 more FIRs over comments on Eknath Shinde

Three more FIRs have been filed against Kunal Kamra in Maharashtra over his remarks on Eknath Shinde, adding to the ongoing legal proceedings against the stand-up comedian

The Khar police station is already investigating a criminal defamation case against Kunal Kamra over his remarks on Eknath Shinde (Image: X@kunalkamra88)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is facing fresh legal trouble as three additional FIRs have been registered against him in Maharashtra for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra had earlier stirred controversy by calling Shinde a ‘gaddar’ (traitor), leading to multiple complaints from Shiv Sena members.
 
According to police sources, the new FIRs were filed in different parts of Maharashtra and were transferred to the Khar police station on Friday for further investigation, as reported by The Indian Express.
 

Police investigation and legal proceedings

 
The Khar police station is already investigating a criminal defamation case against Kamra over his remarks and has issued two summonses, directing him to join the probe. Kamra had requested a week’s time, but his request was denied by the police. However, on Friday, the stand-up comedian secured interim anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court, granting him relief until April 7.
 
 

Complaints filed by Shiv Sena members

 
The first FIR against Kamra was lodged following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. The three latest FIRs were also filed by Shiv Sena members- Mayur Borse from Manmad, Nashik, Sanjay Bhujbal from Jalgaon Jamod, Buldhana, and Sunil Jadhav from Nandgaon Manmad, Nashik. 
 
The complainants have alleged that Kamra’s remarks “defamed the moral conduct” of Shinde and incited discord between political parties. “The comedian created hatred between two political parties by making derogatory statements,” the FIRs stated.

The fresh cases have been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 353(1)(b) and 353(2) for statements conducing to public mischief, and 356(2) for defamation. According to officials, Mumbai police may soon issue fresh summons to Kamra in connection with the new cases. 

Controversy over Kamra's Naya Bharat show

 
The controversy erupted following Kamra’s stand-up comedy show, Naya Bharat, which was held in February at Habitat Studio in Hotel Unicontinental, Khar. The uproar intensified after a video of the performance was uploaded on YouTube last Saturday. After Kamra shared a clip from the show on his YouTube channel and social media, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the studio in protest. The police took suo motu action, registering a case against the Sena workers and arresting 12 individuals. They were later released on bail.
 
Despite mounting pressure, Kamra has remained defiant, stating on social media that he will not apologise for his remarks. He has also continued to post videos criticising the government and its ministers.
 

Topics : Eknath Shinde Kunal Kamra Maharashtra Police BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

