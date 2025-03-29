LIVE News: 694 killed, over 1,600 injured after deadly earthquake in Myanmar, India sends aid
Himachal Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena gets six months extension
Indian tourists return to Delhi from Bangkok after earthquake; recount harrowing experiences
Following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake which was felt across Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Vietnam, Indian tourists in Bangkok returned safely to New Delhi Airport on Saturday and recounted the difficulty they faced in trying to return home. As many as 10 people died, 16 people were injured, and 101 others were missing at three construction sites in Bangkok.
Security forces recover 28 IEDs from Jharkhand village, defuse all
16 Naxalites killed, two jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
At least 16 Naxalites were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police said. The gunfight broke out in the morning hours in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.
Amit Shah to embark on two-day Bihar visit today
Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bihar on Saturday on a two-day tour during which he is scheduled to meet leaders of the BJP-led NDA, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and address a couple of public functions. Details of the visit of Shah, a former BJP president who is widely regarded as the party's principal strategist, were shared on Friday by state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal.
CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off 'Run for Fit Rajasthan' in Jaipur
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the 2025 Run for Fit Rajasthan program at Amar Jawan Jyoti near Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. During the event, the Chief Minister distributed certificates to athletes who managed to win gold medals at the 38th national games organised in Uttarakhand this year. The Rajasthan sports minister highlighted the importance of the 'Run for Fit Rajasthan' event, saying that society remains healthy when individuals keep fit.
Telangana: Government to provide free fine rice to majority of Population
Encounter underway between security forces, naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district
First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 9:41 AM IST