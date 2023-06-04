Kuwait leaders offer condolences to Prez Murmu over Odisha train tragedy

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jabar Al Sabah offered condolences to President Droupadi Murmu over a train accident in Odisha which claimed lives of 288 people and injured over 1000 people, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

He wished swift recovery for those who have been injured in the accident.

Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also offered condolences to President Murmu over the train collision in Odisha, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The three-way train accident on Friday involved the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district.

Kuwait Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday extended condolences to President Droupadi Murmu over a train collision in Odisha. He wished swift recovery for the injured people, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to India, its leadership, government and people over the train accident in Odisha. Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait's sympathy and solidarity with the friendly Republic of India, following the train collision in Odisha Sudancho, eastern India, which resulted in the death and injury of hundreds of victims," Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement.

It further said, "The Ministry extends its since condolences and sympathy from the State of Kuwait to the friendly Republic of India, the leadership, government and people, and to the families of the victims in this painful affliction, and its wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw oversaw the restoration works that were underway overnight in Odisha's Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident, leaving 288 passengers dead and over 1,000 injured.

According to the Railways Ministry, the restoration work is ongoing on a war footing at the site of the horrific accident. Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway Aditya Kumar Chowdhary told ANI that traffic on the damaged tracks will be restored soon. Meanwhile, a special train carrying the affected passengers from Balasore arrived at Chennai MGR Central Railway Station.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar said that the capsized bogies have been removed and the work of connecting the track is going on from one side.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...Two bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," Aditya Kumar told ANI.