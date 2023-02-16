JUST IN
Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia
62% of firms in India want to hire freshers in the first half of 2023
Web development firm Wix lays off 370 workers in 2nd round of job cuts
Ambuja declared as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha
Adani Group denies reports of hiring Grant Thornton for audits amid crisis
80% of Wipro's employees will get 87% variable pay for the third quarter
Adani Group to consider privately placed bond offerings for 3 subsidiaries
Adani Power's Rs 7000 crore deal to buy DB Power assets falls through
Air India may find it cheaper to buy jets, thanks to Tata's credit profile
Temasek in talks to buy stake in India's Cloudnine hospital chain: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
62% of firms in India want to hire freshers in the first half of 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

Agreements have been signed with 26 companies for 54 applications under the production linked incentive (PLI) for specialty steel, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said on Thursday.

Topics
Jyotiraditya Scindia | NEC | PLI scheme

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MAY 27, 2022** New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during inauguration of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. (PTI Photo)(

Agreements have been signed with 26 companies for 54 applications under the production linked incentive (PLI) for specialty steel, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said on Thursday.

The minister made the remarks at the Global Zinc Summit 2023 in the national capital where he also urged the stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in India.

"We had a PLI for speciality steel and that includes steel products with zinc. I report we have awarded 54 applications submitted from close to 26 companies (which will lead to) an investment of...Rs 30,000 crore, a capacity addition of 26 million tonne and employment generation potential of about 25,000 people," Scindia said.

India is the fourth largest producer of zinc contributing to six per cent of the world's capacity alone, he said adding 80 per cent of the non-ferrous metal produced in the country is consumed domestically.

In India, the government has announced a huge capex of Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure which has opened tremendous investment opportunities across the sectors, the minister informed the participants of the summit.

"Zinc is consumed in galvanising, structurals, wires, cables and trains etc but there are new markets which represent tremendous opportunities like renewable energy, rural electrification, galvanising rebars. There are new opportunities," he said.

The top five steel companies -- Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and SAIL -- dominate the list of qualifiers under the PLI scheme for specialty steel. Besides, there are a few others like Gallant Metalliks, Kalyani Steels, Shyam Metalics Flat Products and Sunflag Iron and Steel who have been selected under the PLI scheme.

The Union Cabinet in July 2021 approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in India.

Some of the categories of specialty steel included in the scheme are coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear-resistant steel, specialty rails, alloy steel products, and steel wires, and electrical steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jyotiraditya Scindia

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 13:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.