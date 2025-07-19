Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Lakshadweep admin mulls acquiring Bitra island for defence purposes

Lakshadweep admin mulls acquiring Bitra island for defence purposes

A notification said the move is due to the island's strategic location, national security importance, and the logistical and administrative challenges of civilian habitation

Lakshadweep

The territorial administration would take over the island as per the relevant provisions of the Right to Fair | Image: Incredible India

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

The Lakshadweep administration is considering the acquisition of Bitra, one of the inhabited islands in the archipelago, for defence purposes.

A recent government notification outlined this proposal for the Department of Revenue to take over the entire land area of Bitra island. The intent is to transfer it to relevant defense and strategic agencies of the Centre.

The notification, issued last week, clarified that the initiative is driven by the strategic location of the island, its national security relevance, and the inherent logistical and administrative challenges posed by the civilian habitation.

The territorial administration would take over the island as per the relevant provisions of the Right to Fair  Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resetlement Act, 2013 for which Social Impact Assessment study has to be undertaken for the affected area.

 

District Collector Shivam Chandra, in the order, said all stakeholders, including grama sabhas, would be consulted as part of the Social Impact Assessment initiatives.

The survey of the proposed area under the acquisition would be completed within two months from the date of the publication of the notification on July 11, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

