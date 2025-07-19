Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / TN CM Stalin's elder brother MK Muthu dies at 77 due to age-related issues

TN CM Stalin's elder brother MK Muthu dies at 77 due to age-related issues

Stalin and his Deputy Chief Minister son Udhayanidhi rushed to Muthu's residence here to pay their respects to Muthu, born in 1948, who made a mark in the Tamil film industry

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunandhi's eldest son, M K Muthu, who was an actor and playback singer, died on Saturday due to age-related ailments, his family said.

This 77-year-old actor is the elder brother of Chief Minister M K Stalin. His MP sister Kanimozhi, after hearing the sad news while attending an event in Madurai, rushed back to the city to pay her last respects.

Stalin and his Deputy Chief Minister son Udhayanidhi rushed to Muthu's residence here to pay their respects to Muthu, born in 1948, who made a mark in the Tamil film industry.

Informing about the demise of Muthu due to old age, the state government said his body will be kept at the Gopalapuram residence of late Karunanidhi for the public to pay their respects. His last rites will be performed this evening, the release said.

The news that the eldest son of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) family, my dear brother M K Muthu, passed away struck me like a thunderbolt this morning. The grief of losing my beloved brother, who showed me affection on par with my mother and father, torments me, Stalin said.

Karunanidhi named him Muthu in memory of his father Muthuvel.

Like Kalaignar, brother Muthu contributed to the Dravidian movement through plays from his youth. He had his own unique style in acting, dialogue delivery, and body language. Due to such energy and enthusiasm, he entered the film industry in 1970. He played a double role in his first film, the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X'.

Muthu is eternally remembered in the hearts of Tamil fans through the films: Pillaiyo Pillai, Pookari, Samayalakaran, and Anayavilakku, he said.

He had a special quality that many actors do not have. He had the ability to sing songs in his own voice sweetly. The song 'Nalla Manathil Kudiyirikkum Nagoor Andava' and the song 'Sonthakaaranga Enakku Romba Perunga' are songs that many people still cannot forget, he said.

He was always affectionate towards him and always encouraged him, Stalin said and added though his brother was no more he would always live in people's hearts through art, songs, and music.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

