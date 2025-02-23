Latest LIVE: Elon Musk gives federal workers 2 days to justify their jobs or risk dismissal

Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 08:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk | Photo by Allison Robbert on Reuters

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk | Photo by Allison Robbert on Reuters

8:43 AM

Maharashtra state transport buses to K'taka suspended after attack on bus, driver

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an MSRTC bus and its driver were attacked in the neighbouring state. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga around 9.10 pm on Friday by pro-Kannada activists, Sarnaik said on Saturday. They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said.

8:32 AM

Delhi air quality improves, remains moderate; Noida sees satisfactory AQI

The air quality in Delhi has improved significantly over the last few days due to the light rainfall on Thursday. The air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was at 131, falling within the 'moderate' category, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the city's 24-hour average at 4 pm, the AQI in Gurugram also remained in the 'moderate' category at 129, whereas, in Ghaziabad, and Noida, it improved significantly and was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 89 and 92, respectively.
  
8:11 AM

Delhi to see warm, misty mornings as temperatures rise above normal

Delhi residents woke up to a warm Sunday with a misty morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 25 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a misty morning followed by clear and warm weather later in the day.
8:09 AM

Railways operates 14,000 trains to facilitate pilgrims for Maha Kumbh Mela

Indian Railways has played a major role in transporting millions of pilgrims to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, operating over 14,000 trains to ensure smooth and efficient travel for devotees from across the country, according to the statement. The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, saw 3.6 crore devotees using railway services in the Kumbh area. 

8:07 AM

Pope Francis in critical condition after long respiratory crisis, says Vatican

Pope Francis was in critical condition after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis that required high flows of oxygen, the Vatican said. The 88-year-old Francis, who has been hospitalised for a week with pneumonia and a complex lung infection, also received blood transfusions after tests showed low platelet counts associated with anemia, the Vatican said in a late update.
 
8:05 AM

Elon Musk gives federal workers 2 days to justify their jobs or risk dismissal

The Trump administration has directed over 2 million federal employees to report their work activities from the past week or face resignation. The order, issued by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, instructs workers to exclude classified information, links or attachments, with a submission deadline of 11:59 p.m. Washington time on Monday.
First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

