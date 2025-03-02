Latest LIVE: Delhi govt planning to start cruise service in Yamuna for tourism purposes
Delhi AQI dips to 132, remains moderate; air quality in NCR improves
Israel agrees to temporary ceasefire proposal for Ramzan, passover periods
Israel has agreed to a proposal by US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramzan and passover periods, the Prime Minister's Office announced. The decision comes as the first phase of a previously agreed ceasefire was nearing its expiration. The temporary truce aims to ease tensions during the religious holidays. Further details on its implementation are yet to be disclosed.
India's first World Peace Centre to be inaugurated in Gurugram today
A historic milestone in India's spiritual and social landscape, the first-ever World Peace Centre, established under the leadership of Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni and the efforts of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, will be inaugurated today at Sector 39, Gurugram. The event will be graced by Ram Nath Kovind, the former President of India, along with dignitaries including Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Bihar, Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi.
