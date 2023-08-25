LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

After concluding his two-nation visit today, from Greece Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head straight to Bengaluru, Karnataka on a pre-scheduled visit. He will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so. Moreover, the Prime Minister joined the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing online from South Africa. PM Modi hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission creating history by achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface and said "India is now on the moon".

...Read More