Latest LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on same-sex marriage today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its much anticipated judgement on Tuesday on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on May 11 reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days. The other members of the bench are Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha. The judgement will be delivered on Tuesday and accordingly, the information will be updated on the apex court website, sources said.

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for the US ally as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden's travel to Israel as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows more dire and as Israel prepares for a possible ground attack on the 141-square-mile (365-square-kilometre) territory to root out Hamas militants responsible for what US and Israeli officials say was the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that making the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the Delhi excise policy case is not a "political vendetta." "Making the AAP an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case is not a political vendetta. We have consistently asserted that the AAP is steeped in corruption from top to bottom. The money extracted from corruption was used by the party for its own activities. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented a chart before the court, and now efforts are underway to make the AAP an accused in the scam. If this happens, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal will be made an accused in the case," Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said while speaking to ANI.