LIVE: Kejriwal questions legality of ED summons in Delhi excise policy scam
BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the legality of the Enforcement Directorate summons on the day that he is scheduled to appear before the agency in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case. In a reply to ED on its summons notice on October 30, Kejriwal demanded that the agency withdraw the notice and questioned its legality. "The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," Kejriwal stated in his reply to ED
Six months after he was questioned for nearly nine hours by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a related case today. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about whether the chief minister will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or not. The ED has summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Facing 'cash for query' allegations, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that is probing the case against her on Thursday. Ahead of her appearance before the Committee, Mahua, in a letter to the panel said that she will appear before it for the hearing on November 2-- the summoned date. She has asked for permission to cross-examine the alleged 'bribe giver' Darshan Hiranandani and the complainant, Advocate Jai Dehadrai.
First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 8:10 AM IST