LIVE news: Salman house firing accused did recce of houses of two more actors, says police

The police investigation into the firing at actor Salman Khan’s Bandra house has revealed that apart from sending a video recording of Khan’s Bandra bungalow, the fifth accused had sent videos of two more Mumbai-based actors to gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol had uploaded a post on Facebook claiming responsibility for the attack, Soon after the firing outside the actor’s residence on April 14.



Senior Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and ex-Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala Wednesday said that if the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Hooda does not move to topple the BJP government in Haryana, it will only be due to the fear of raids by central agencies, Enforcement Directorate and CBI. In an interview with The Indian Express, Chautala said the three Independent MLAs withdrew their support to the BJP government and aligned with the Congress because Nayab Singh Saini is“a weak Chief Minister.”



In an interview with CNN, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned Israel that the US would stop supplying them with weapons if Israeli forces conduct a major invasion of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza. “I made it clear that if they go into Rafah ..., I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” Biden told CNN. Biden acknowledged US weapons have been used by Israel to kill civilians in Gaza. 34,789 Palestinians have been killed as aresult of Israel's actions, the Gaza Health Ministry said.