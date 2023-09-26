Libya dam collapse raises alarm bells for India's 234 dams over 100 yrs old

The decades-old issue regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam has once again come to the limelight after the Derna dam collapse in Libya that claimed over 3,800 lives. Following this incident, The New York Times expressed the opinion that the Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala is among one of the major dams in the world that is 'nearing obsolescence.' Although the government maintains that there is no immediate danger to the Kerala dam, experts indicate that there are as many as 234 functional large dams in India that are over 100 years old.

"All dams above 50 years are of high risk. In the context of climate change, dam management needs to be fine-tuned. More intense rains are now occurring, meaning that the spillway capacity for which the dams were originally designed is outdated. There should be an independent review to examine the safety aspects of all dams in India. The Central Water Commission is undertaking this task, but it has a poor track record," said Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), India has 5,334 completed and functional large dams. Out of these, there are 234 functional large dams in the country that are more than 100 years old. Furthermore, there are 1,034 operational large dams in the country with ages ranging from 50 to 100 years. Experts are raising alarm bells after the failures of two dams in Derna on 10 September. According to some estimates, at least 10,000 people are missing following the catastrophe.

"Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala, India, is over 100 years old, visibly damaged, and located in a region prone to earthquakes. Its collapse would harm 3.5 million people downstream," The New York Times report said. When contacted, R Ramkumar, a member of the state planning board in charge of flood control, stated that the state is not seeing any immediate threat to the dam. "None of the experts who evaluated the strength of the dam have raised any issues. Hence, there is no immediate reason to build a new dam," Ramkumar told Business Standard. According to CWC, Tamil Nadu is set to conduct a study on the safety of this dam.

According to industry experts, the government should revisit the Dam Safety Act, taking climate change issues into account. "With the climate already being changed, these aged dams are becoming foes rather than friends, and the recent Libya crisis is a testament to this exasperating and infuriating crisis. These crises are not new to India, and the current Dam Safety Act needs to be revisited," said Abinash Mohanty, Sector Head Climate Change and Sustainability, IPE Global—an international development organisation and an expert reviewer of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment report.

"Integrating hyper-granular carrying capacity assessments and operational safety components that adhere to principles of climate risk assessments into the current act should be a national imperative. Any further delay will turn this crisis-in-making into an apocalyptic disaster," Mohanty added. The Libya incident is occurring at a time when the Himachal Pradesh government has discovered that 21 out of the 23 dams in the state have violated safety norms. There are 23 hydel projects with a total capacity of 9,203 megawatts (MW) in Himachal, operated by players like the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), and Independent Power Producers (IPP).

However, Thakkar adds that structural flaws are not the only issue with dams, as new dams have also collapsed in India in the recent past. In August of last year, the wall of an under-construction dam in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district collapsed, affecting 18 nearby villages. Similarly, in July 2019, the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra failed due to heavy rains, resulting in the loss of 19 lives. The dam was built only in 2000.