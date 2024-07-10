Business Standard
Life takes hit due to 12-hr shutdown in Manipur's Kuki-majority areas

The total shutdown called by a major Kuki organisation of the northeastern state to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community

Press Trust of India Imphal/Churachandpur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Normal life was affected in at least four districts of Manipur due to a 12-hour total shutdown called by a major Kuki organisation of the northeastern state to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.
Markets, educational institutions and banks remained closed in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal districts, owing to the 6 am-to-6 pm strike call by the Kuki Inpi, official sources said.
Government offices also recorded thin attendance, they said.
Security was heightened in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi to ensure that no untoward incidents occur, the sources said.
In Churachandpur and Tengnoupal, protestors demonstrated and chanted slogans at many places, denouncing the arrest.
The recent arrest of two persons in Jiribam and three others in Kangpokpi poses a significant security threat for them, the Kuki Inpi had said in a statement on Tuesday.
Ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year has resulted in the death of over 200 people, while thousands have been rendered homeless.

Manipur Northeast India

Jul 10 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

