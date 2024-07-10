LIVE: Austrian Chancellor hosts PM Modi for dinner; 1st visit by Indian PM in over 40 years
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer, where he was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora. PM Modi landed in Austria on Wednesday where he was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said "A warm welcome to Indian PM @narendramodi on his historic visit to Austria, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations. The partnership between our nations is based on a joint commitment to global security, stability and prosperity."
Polling for the Assembly by-polls has started for 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states. The polling process that started at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm. Assembly by-polls are being held in West Bengal's Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh; Rupauli in Bihar; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh.
At least 18 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus collided with a tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place in the morning near Jojikot village in the Bangarmau area when the double-decker bus collided with the tanker, killing 18 people and injuring 19, Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said.
9:08 AM
India inflation seen up in June due to soaring vegetable prices: Reuters poll
India consumer price inflation probably edged up in June, snapping five months of declines, largely because of a jump in vegetable prices caused by the damage to crops wrought by extreme weather, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes - staples in every Indian kitchen - surged by double digits last month as extreme heat and heavy floods in India's northern states disrupted agricultural production. The July 5-9 Reuters poll of 54 economists forecast consumer price inflation rose to 4.80% last month on a year earlier, up from 4.75% in May. Food accounts for around half the overall CPI basket.
9:04 AM
PM Modi's Russia visit: 'Ray of hope for trapped Indians in Russia', says father of jawan in Russian army
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Balwinder Singh, the father of Gagandeep Singh who is a trapped Indian youth in the Russian army, said that there is now a ray of hope for the stranded Indians in war-hit Russia. "My son told me over the phone that the trapped Indians are sent to battlegrounds, having been handed over guns and grenades. They are kept in bunkers. However, with Prime Minister Modi's visit to the country, there is now a ray of hope for our trapped countrymen in the Russian army", Balwinder Singh told ANI.
8:49 AM
Initial probe suggests double-decker bus was overspeeding: Unnao DM on road accident
Talking to reporters Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi said, "Today (July 10), a private double-decker bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. At least, 18 people lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are getting treatment..." The sleeper bus, which was going from Sitamarhi in Bihar to Delhi, rammed into a milk container around 5:15 am on Wednesday.
8:43 AM
India's relationship with Russia gives it ability to urge Russian President Putin to end war in Ukraine: US
The White House on Tuesday said that India's ties with Russia give it the ability to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine. The statement came after PM Modi emphasised to President Putin that the solution to the Ukraine conflict lay in dialogue and not on the battlefield. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his bilateral talks with Russian President Putin said that there is no solution on the battlefield and added that peace talks do not succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets.
8:41 AM
Battling backbone injury, Kedarnath BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat passes away at 68
BJP MLA from Kedarnath Shaila Rani Rawat died at the Max Hospital in Dehradun late on Tuesday night. She was 68, family sources said. Rawat was on ventilator support at the hospital for the last few days. She was being treated for a backbone injury. Rawat won the Kedarnath seat to make it to the Uttarakhand Assembly for the first time in 2012 on a Congress ticket. She lost the seat in 2017 but won it again in 2022 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.
8:37 AM
India a strategic partner with whom we engage in full & frank dialogue: White House on PM Modi's Russia visit
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the US's stance over the ongoing war in Ukraine and urged New Delhi to support international efforts for a peaceful resolution in the war-torn country, leveraging its longstanding relationship with Moscow to encourage President Putin to end the war. He said, "India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in full and frank dialogue, including their relationship with Russia and we've talked about this before. So we think it's critical that all countries, including India, support efforts to realise an enduring and just peace when it comes to Ukraine. It is important for all our allies to realise this."
8:33 AM
We believe India will support efforts to restore peace in Ukraine: US on PM Modi's Russia visit
"I think that we trust that India will support efforts to realise an enduring and just peace for Ukraine and will convey to Mr Putin the importance of adhering to the UN charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference.
8:32 AM
We support India's bid for permanent membership to UN Security Council: Russian Foreign Min
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, calling it a success, adding that he stated the two leaders discussed almost each and every issue mentioned on the agenda including cooperation in global organizations like G20, BRICS, and the UN. While speaking to ANI, Sergey Lavrov also mentioned Russia's support for India to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.
8:31 AM
India, Austria will continue to working together to further global good: PM Modi
In response to Nehammer's warm welcome, PM Modi thanked him and stated India and Austria will continue to work together. In a post on X, PM Modi said while sharing some really good pictures of him and Nehammer, "Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good." Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. In 1983, Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit the country.
First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 8:29 AM IST