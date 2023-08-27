LIVE: 3 people killed in 'racially motivated' shooting in Florida

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has set September 2 as the tentative date for the launch of its new ambitious solar mission, Aditya-L1 which will help in studying the sun and is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around the L1 of the Sun-Earth system, said an Isro official. "Most likely the launch will take place on September 2," an Isro official said.

A man armed with a high-powered rifle and handgun killed three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, before shooting himself, in what local law enforcement described as a racially motivated crime, reports Reuters.