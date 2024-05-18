LIVE: AAP leader Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi CM's residence

The effects of the scorching heat likely to hit India over the next few days will be accentuated by climate change, according to a research group, Bloomberg reported. The northwestern region of the country which includes the national capital Delhi, is expected to record temperatures that could exceed the average for this time of year by more than 6 degrees Celsius, US-based Climate Central said in a report Friday. “Human-caused climate change has made this intense heat much more likely,” Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central, said in the report. Night-time temperatures are unlikely to go below 34 degree celcius for the period, making this event “particularly alarming,” Pershing said.



Praising the Indian democratic electoral process, the White House said that India represents the very few vibrant democracies around the world. Speaking on the subject, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters that "Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process."







AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed atDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence were being tampered with, according to an ANI report. Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi Marlena has alleged that Swati Maliwal is the face of the conspiracies being planned by the BJP to disrupt AAP's Lok Sabha election campaign. Taking to the microblogging site X on Friday evening, Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house."