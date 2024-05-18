LIVE: AAP leader Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi CM's residence
From Swati Maliwal's assault case to the raging heat wave in North India, catch all the latest updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed atDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence were being tampered with, according to an ANI report. Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi Marlena has alleged that Swati Maliwal is the face of the conspiracies being planned by the BJP to disrupt AAP's Lok Sabha election campaign. Taking to the microblogging site X on Friday evening, Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house."
The effects of the scorching heat likely to hit India over the next few days will be accentuated by climate change, according to a research group, Bloomberg reported. The northwestern region of the country which includes the national capital Delhi, is expected to record temperatures that could exceed the average for this time of year by more than 6 degrees Celsius, US-based Climate Central said in a report Friday. “Human-caused climate change has made this intense heat much more likely,” Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central, said in the report. Night-time temperatures are unlikely to go below 34 degree celcius for the period, making this event “particularly alarming,” Pershing said.
Praising the Indian democratic electoral process, the White House said that India represents the very few vibrant democracies around the world. Speaking on the subject, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters that "Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process."
Praising the Indian democratic electoral process, the White House said that India represents the very few vibrant democracies around the world. Speaking on the subject, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters that "Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process."
10:00 AM
Climate change may impact people with brain conditions: Lancet study
Climate change is likely to be detrimental to the health of people suffering from brain conditions such as migraine and Alzheimer's, new research published in The Lancet Neurology journal has found.
9:38 AM
Eight killed, more than 20 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana's Nuh
Eight individuals were burnt alive and more than 20 were sustained injuries when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
9:27 AM
Taiwan detects 18 Chinese aircraft, 4 naval vessels near island
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Saturday said that it detected a significant presence of Chinese military aircraft and vessels near Taiwan.
9:12 AM
Prafulla Dhariwal: From Pune prodigy to brain behind OpenAI GPT-4o
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has credited Prafulla Dhariwal for his work on GPT-4o. Read the full story about him.
9:07 AM
Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejects AAP allegations on BJP role in Swati Maliwal assault case
On AAP's allegation on BJP regarding AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal says, " Who takes them (AAP) seriously? He (Arvind Kejriwal) came out of jail for a few days for campaigning and see what kind of things he is doing"
8:58 AM
North India summer: Climate change likely to intensify India heat wave, says scientists
The effects of the scorching heat likely to hit India over the next few days will be accentuated by climate change, according to a research group, Bloomberg reported. The northwestern region of the country which includes the national capital Delhi, is expected to record temperatures that could exceed the average for this time of year by more than 6 degrees Celsius, US-based Climate Central said in a report Friday. “Human-caused climate change has made this intense heat much more likely,” Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central, said in the report. Night-time temperatures are unlikely to go below 34 degree celcius for the period, making this event “particularly alarming,” Pershing said.
8:56 AM
India among the very few vibrant democracies around the world: White House
Praising the Indian democratic electoral process, the White House said that India represents the very few vibrant democracies around the world. Speaking on the subject, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters that "Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process."
8:55 AM
AAP leader Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi CM's residence
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed atDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence were being tampered with, according to an ANI report. Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi Marlena has alleged that Swati Maliwal is the face of the conspiracies being planned by the BJP to disrupt AAP's Lok Sabha election campaign. Taking to the microblogging site X on Friday evening, Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house."
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Swati Maliwal Delhi government Atishi Marlena Rajya Sabha CCTV Heat wave Summer White House US government BJP
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 18 2024 | 8:56 AM IST