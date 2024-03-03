LIVE: BJP will uproot tribals from forest land, if not defeated, says Soren

On Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren claimed that if the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it will loot tribal lands and uproot the people from forests and coal-bearing areas. He further stated that the BJP-led government at the Centre tried to amend various laws that protect tribal rights, however, the coalition government in the state will protest against such attempts.

Ahead of the United States Presidential elections, which are scheduled to be held in November this year, former President Donald Trump is continuing with his march toward GOP nomination. Trump won Idaho and Missouri caucuses and has swept the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan. On Saturday, he earned every delegate at stake, which brought his count to 244 as compared to 24 for Nikki Haley, the former United Nations Ambassador.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday claimed that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all 29 constituencies in the state. Singh, who is nominated from Vidisha seat, further added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the heart of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all 29 seats. We all will contest jointly," he told reporters at his residence.