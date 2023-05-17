close

LIVE: Congress decision on Karnataka CM likely today, may split terms

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and others celebrates his birthday

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and others

The Congress is set to hold another round of meeting on Wednesday and take the final call on the selection of new Karnataka Chief Minister. Reportedly, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivkumar met the party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday to stake claim for the CM's Post. However, speculations are rife about a possible split of terms between Siddaramaiah and Shivkumar as Karnataka CM.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that the Quad meeting of the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States would not go ahead in Sydney next week.

However, the existing bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi may still go ahead, the Australian PM informned. 

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a batch of PILs seeking an investigation into the Adani Group-Hindenberg report issue and the Sebi's plea for an extension of time to submit the report. The hearing was adjourned on Monday after Sebi plea seeking a six-month extension to conclude its investigation of Hindenburg Research's report.
Topics : Quad Karnataka Congress Australia Supreme Court

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

