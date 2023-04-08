close

LIVE: Modi govt to set up 7 mega textile parks, generate over 2 mn jobs

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi

Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 8:27 AM IST
Going big on the textile industry, and under the 'Make in India' effort, the government has planned to set up seven mega textile parks under PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme. These parks will be set up in seven states namely; Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Pakistan High Commission on Friday issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for their participation in annual festivals relating to Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan from April 9 to 18. "On the occasion of Baisakhi, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims who will travel from India to participate in the annual festivities in Pakistan from 09-18 April 2023," tweeted Pakistan High Commission, India.

BJP and Congress leaders took swipe at each other on Friday during the poll battle in Karnataka as electioneering gathered pace in the southern state with almost a month left for polling. While the Congress taunted BJP over "delay" in the declaration of its candidate's list, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit back saying that the opposition party in the state did not have candidates on many seats and got them from other parties.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

