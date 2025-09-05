LIVE news: Trump says will impose tariffs on semiconductor imports 'very shortly'
BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE news updates: President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on semiconductor imports would be imposed “very shortly,” while exempting products from firms such as Apple Inc. that have committed to expanding their investments in the United States.
“I’ve discussed it with the people here, chips and semiconductors, and we’ll be putting tariffs on companies that aren’t coming in,” Trump told reporters during a White House dinner attended by a rare assembly of leading technology executives and founders, including Apple chief Tim Cook. He clarified, “if they’re coming in, building, planning to come in, there will not be a tariff.”
Last month, Trump had said at an event with Cook that he intended to introduce a 100 per cent tariff on semiconductors, while exempting products made by companies shifting their manufacturing operations to the US. Apple has pledged $600 billion towards a domestic manufacturing drive.
Trump will attend Sunday's men's final of the US Open, returning to a tournament he once frequently attended for the first time in a decade. The White House confirmed the visit Thursday night. Trump is expected to make a daytrip to Queens, New York, and return to Washington after the match, which begins at 2 pm No. 1 seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner is playing Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday. The other semifinal match features Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz.
For decades as a New York-area real estate mogul and, later, reality TV star, Trump was a fixture at the Grand Slam tournament, often sitting in the suite's balcony during night-session matches. He frequently would be shown on arena's video screens.
11:07 AM
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin makes surprise departure ahead of risky court ruling
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a sudden and surprising departure from the country Thursday, just five days before a court ruling that could open him up to a new prison sentence. His exit came a week after the Constitutional Court removed his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, from her position as prime minister. The court found her guilty of an ethics violation for a politically compromising phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
10:44 AM
Assam CM pays homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, and said the day is an occasion to honour people who instill the values of good education and propriety in young children. 'Remembering former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his jayanti, commemorated as #TeachersDay,' Sarma said in a post on X.
10:08 AM
Water level in Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stands at 207.31 metres, likely to recede further
The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.31 metres at 8 am on Friday, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres. According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am and receded to 207.33 metres at 7 am. The water is likely to recede further during the day, officials said.
