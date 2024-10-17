LIVE news updates: CJI DY Chandrachud formally recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has formally proposed Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take over as the next Chief Justice of India in a communication sent to the Union government.
Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in today as the chief minister of Haryana today in a ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top BJP leaders. Saini on Wednesday staked claim to form the next government in Haryana, hours after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state. At a meeting of newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs in Panchkula, Saini was unanimously picked as the leader of the BJP legislature party. His name was proposed by MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi and seconded by Anil Vij, who had thrown his hat in the ring for the chief minister's post despite the party backing Saini. The announcement in this regard was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Later, Saini met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and staked claim to form the government in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a national conclave of all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Chandigarh on Thursday. In a press release, BJP said that almost all 20 Chief Ministers of NDA and their deputies will take part in the conclave. BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandra Babu Naidu and Nagaland CM Nephew Rio will attend the high-level meeting. The NDA meeting and CM conclave will be held between 3 pm to 7 pm.
Testifying before the public inquiry into foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is seeking India's help to find out if the alleged interference and violence was done either by a rogue element or directed by someone higher up in the government.
10:05 AM
News update: PM Modi participates in International Abhidhamma Divas programme
9:48 AM
Traffic snarls likely in Central Delhi due to Shobha Yatra
Traffic is likely to be disrupted in central Delhi on Thursday in view of a 'shobha yatra' on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, police said. According to a police advisory, the yatra will start at 2 pm from Red Fort to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir on Mandir Marg in central Delhi. The yatra will pass through Gauri Shankar Mandir, Gurudwara Shish Ganj, Chandni Chowk Town Hall, Nai Sadak, Barsha Bulla Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj Pul, Chuna Mandi, Rama Krishna Mission, Chitra Gupta Road, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, the advisory stated.
9:34 AM
US has broken immigration system that needs to be repaired: Kamala Harris
The United States has a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in a rare interview with the Republican-leaning news channel during which she sparred with its popular host. The point is that we have a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired, Harris told Fox News anchor Bret Baier in a rare sit-down with the news channel.
9:27 AM
Nayab Singh Saini set to take oath as Haryana CM
Nayab Singh Saini was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana on Wednesday, and staked claim to form the government in Haryana.
9:22 AM
Our govts reducing stubble burning, BJP-ruled states doing nothing: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that central government data reveals that stubble burning in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are "major contributors" to air pollution in Delhi. The AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are the only ones that are reducing pollution and providing relief to the people, party leader Jasmine Shah said in a statement on Wednesday.
9:12 AM
Cops went public with diplomat's allegations to prevent violence: Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada's national police force went public with its allegations against Indian diplomats this week because it had to disrupt violent acts in Canada including drive-by-shootings, extortions and even murder. The Royal Canadian Police said Monday it had identified India's top diplomat in the country and five other diplomats as persons of interest in the June 2023 killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The RCMP also said they uncovered evidence of an intensifying campaign against Canadians by agents of the Indian government.
8:52 AM
CJI DY Chandrachud formally recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has formally proposed the name of Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take over as the next Chief Justice of India.in a communication sent to the Union government.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Gaza Israel-Palestine Maharashtra Assembly Elections Shiv Sena
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 9:00 AM IST