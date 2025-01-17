LIVE news updates: Cold wave intensifies, over 100 flights delayed in Delhi-NCR
BS Web Team New Delhi
Over 100 flights were delayed and 10 cancellations reported after dense fog reduced visibility to zero in several area across the Delhi-NCR region on Friday. Delhi experienced a marked improvement in air quality on Friday (January 17) morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 294, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This figure, though classified as “poor,” reflects a notable recovery from Thursday’s AQI of 350. Earlier in the week, the AQI stood at 344 on Wednesday and 250 on Tuesday, the latter also categorised as “poor.” The improvement in air quality coincided with the revocation of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Thursday. A spell of light rainfall, brought on by a western disturbance, and strong surface winds from late Wednesday to Thursday morning significantly helped disperse pollutants.
President Joe Biden won't enforce a ban on the social media app TikTok that is set to take effect a day before he leaves office on Monday, a US official said Thursday, leaving its fate in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump. Congress last year, in a law signed by Biden, required that TikTok's China-based parent company ByteDance divest the company by January 19, a day before the presidential inauguration. The official said the outgoing administration was leaving the implementation of the law and the potential enforcement of the ban to Trump. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal Biden administration thinking. Trump, who once called to ban the app, has since pledged to keep it available in the US, though his transition team has not said how they intend to accomplish that.
10:04 AM
China's economy expands 5 per cent in 2024, hitting target helped by strong exports, stimulus measures
China's economy expanded at a 5 per cent annual pace in 2024, slower than the year before but in line with Beijing's target of “around 5 per cent” growth, helped by strong exports and recent stimulus measures. In quarterly terms, the economy grew 5.4 per cent in October-December, the government reported Friday.
9:49 AM
Netanyahu says deal to release hostages held in Gaza reached
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday a deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached, after his office had said earlier there were last minute snags in finalising a ceasefire that would pause 15 months of war. Netanyahu said he would convene his security Cabinet later Friday and then the government will approve the long-awaited hostage deal.
9:43 AM
India to grow at 6.7 per cent for next 2 fiscal years: World Bank
India's economic growth is projected to remain steady at 6.7 per cent per annum for the next the two fiscals beginning April 2025, according to the World Bank's latest growth estimates for South Asia. “In India, growth is projected to remain steady, at 6.7 per cent a year for the two fiscal years beginning in April 2025," it said.
9:10 AM
Doctors start 'cease work' at Bengal's medical college protesting suspension of 6 colleagues
A day after the West Bengal government suspended 12 doctors including six postgraduate trainees of the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) holding them responsible for the death of a woman after childbirth, all junior medics of the facility began an indefinite complete cease work on Friday morning. The medics alleged that the decision of the state administration to suspend six junior doctors from the obstetrical-gynaecological (OBGN) and anaesthesia department was an attempt to divert attention from the corruption in the health department.
First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:18 AM IST