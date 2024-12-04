LIVE news: UP government forms 5-member panel to look into farmers' demands
BS Web Team New Delhi
Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a 5-member panel to address the farmers' stir in Noida and Greater Noida. The panel is expected to submit its report to the government within a month. Protesting farmers had set up a camp at Dalit Prerana Sthal on the Noida-Delhi Highway after security personnel prevented the farmers from reaching Delhi on Monday, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was taken to private hospital in Thane city for a medical check-up. Earlier, Shinde had travelled to his village in Satara district, leading to speculation about his dissatisfaction with the way the new government was shaping up. However, he denied any dissatisfaction, saying that he had developed a high fever while in his village and dismissed any claims of political unrest. Refuting speculation of a deadlock over the chief minister's post, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar had stated that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is not the reason behind the delay in forming Maharashtra's new government. The BJP and its allies emerged triumphant in the the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held on November 20, 2024. The BJP is the largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, bagging 132 seats. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, wheras the NCP under Ajit Pawar’s leadership won 41 seats. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 /Proba-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The mission will entail the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 carrying around satellites weighing approx. 550kgs in a highly elliptical orbit.
9:37 AM
Traffic snarl at Ghazipur border on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Security is heightened at the border as Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to visit violence-hit Sambhal today.
9:35 AM
Navy's commitment ensures nation's safety, prosperity: PM Modi
"On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India's rich maritime history," the prime minister said in a post on X. December 4 was chosen to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war when it inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.
9:09 AM
Isro to launch Proba-3 mission satellites from Sriharikota today
The mission consists of 2 spacecrafts, namely Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) which will be launched together in a "stacked configuration" (one on top of another).
9:00 AM
Protesting farmers call for Mahapanchayat on December 4
The Bharatiya Kisan Union has announced for a mahapanchayat to be held at Zero Point of Greater Noida at 10 am on Wednesday. Noida police had detained and forcibly removed hundreds of farmers from the ‘Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal’ where they had camped since Monday after the cops prevented them from entering Noida or moving towards Delhi.
8:40 AM
Anmol Bishnoi main conspirator in Baba Siddique's murder: Police
The name of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has emerged as the main conspirator in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai police told a special court here. The police made the claim on Tuesday while seeking the remand of eight accused in the case, citing provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:50 AM IST