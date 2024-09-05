LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI today
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam today. On Aug 23, the top court had permitted the CBI to file its counter affidavit in the matter and gave two days to Kejriwal to file a rejoinder. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan is likely to hear the matter. Kejriwal has submitted two separate pleas: one challenging the refusal of bail, and another opposing his arrest by the CBI in the case. He is challenging the Delhi High Court's August 5 decision that upheld his arrest. The CBI had arrested the AAP leader on June 26.
The Supreme Court, on August 14, declined to grant Kejriwal interim bail in this matter. Instead, it sought a response from the investigating agency regarding Kejriwal's petition contesting his arrest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they elevated the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. PM Modi is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong. Ahead of the talks with Wong, Modi received a red carpet-welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there. "The leaders agreed to elevate the - ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X after the meeting.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has pledged financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore for flood relief efforts in the northeast state. In a phone conversation on Wednesday evening, CM Majhi expressed his condolences to CM Saha for the devastation caused by the recent natural calamities in the state. During their discussion, the Odisha Chief Minister offered a hand of cooperation for post-disaster recovery and pledged assistance of Rs 5 crore to support Tripura's relief efforts, Tripura CMO stated.
10:03 AM
Punjab: ED arrests 'close aide' of Cong leader Ashu in tender case
Rajdeep Singh Nagra, an alleged close aide of Punjab Congress leader and former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a tender "scam" linked money laundering case, official sources said Thursday. Nagra was taken into custody on Wednesday night following day-long searches at four of his business and residential premises in the state, including in Khanna district, the sources said. Ashu, 53, was arrested by the federal agency in this case on August 1.
9:59 AM
Monsoon woes: Uneven rains bring floods in some parts, drought in others
While several regions across India are grappling with heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions, approximately 10.7 per cent of the country is dealing with severe to extreme drought-like situations, The Economic Times reported, citing data from the India Drought Monitor, a weather-focused platform operated by the Water and Climate Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar. Read here for more details.
9:41 AM
PM Modi meets Singapore counterpart Wong; ties elevated to comprehensive strategic partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a productive meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during which they elevated the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. "A new chapter in - ties: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established. PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST held a productive meeting in Singapore today," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
9:21 AM
Poultry supply to be restricted in Bhubaneswar to curb spread of Bird Flu: BMC Mayor Sulochana Das
"We received the information regarding the spread of Bird Flu near Bhubaneswar. So, BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) issued an advisory. According to the advisory, the supply of chicken will be restricted. We have also requested the people here to avoid consuming chicken for a few days. It is being followed strictly in Bhubaneswar," Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sulochana Das said today.
8:44 AM
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 8:58 AM IST