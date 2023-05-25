Business Standard

close

LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun

BS Web Team New Delhi
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that he will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun at 11 AM today.
 "Uttarakhand’s connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks. Do join the programme." PM Modi tweeted.

While addressing the public gathered to welcome him, PM Modi said, "The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies... Today the world wants to know what India is thinking."

"When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence has come because you have formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who have come here are people who love India, not PM Modi," he said.
PM Modi arrived at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

