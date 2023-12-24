LIVE: PM Modi to hold roadshow, address gathering in Ayodhya on Dec 30

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the holy city of Ayodhya on December 30, Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya said that arrangements were reviewed in the meeting held on December 23. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the airport and railway station and will also be conducting a roadshow and public gathering. "All facilities are available in hospitals. The Chief Minister is also reviewing it. We will keep a backup plan for high-end services from here to Lucknow. PM is coming on 30th December, the airport and the railway station prepared in the first phase will be inaugurated. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal said.

US Pentagon has said that an Iranian drone on Saturday struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean, Reuters reported. "The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker, was struck at approximately 10 am local time (6 am GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters.

Amid the ongoing debate over the elections for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief with wrestler Sakshi Malik announcing retirement and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia returning his Padma Shri, Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Ramesh Bidhuri has said that the athletes should have the mentality of athletes, they should not become the tools of someone. "They have made the country proud, they're talented athletes. Athletes should have the mentality of athletes; they should not become the tools of someone. Last time, politicians of Haryana brought them (athletes) in front for their political benefits and to spoil the careers of these athletes. Whoever has been elected as WFI chief, their (athletes) job is to practise," Ramesh Bidhuri told ANI.