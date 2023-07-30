The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch C56 (PSLV-C56) with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR,Sriharikota on Sunday at 6.30am. PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR, is the dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore. DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite is the primary satellite for the mission. In addition to this, there are six co-passenger customer satellites also belonging to Singapore. All satellites would be injected into 535km circular with 5 orbital inclination, stated a release from Isro. This is the 58th flight of PSLV and 17th flight of PSLV in Core Alone configuration. After injecting all the satellites, the upper stage of the rocket would be placed in lower orbit to ensure its reduced orbital life.