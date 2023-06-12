close

Lok Sabha Speaker hosts members from particularly vulnerable tribes

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hosted representatives of various particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament House

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday hosted representatives of various particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament House, and said the modern world has much to learn from them.

Addressing the tribal representatives, Birla said the Central Hall was an embodiment of the democratic values that the Constitution imparts to all Indians.

He said the Central Hall was the very place where the framers of the Constitution guaranteed equality, justice and freedom to all Indians.

According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla told the gathering that the architects of the Constitution felt an acute requirement for backwardness to be removed and ensured this constitutionally.

The speaker expressed "full confidence" that India would soon see more representation from particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) not only in all walks of life but in Parliament as well.

The groups came from several states and Union territories, including Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Assam, Telangana, Manipur and Jharkhand.

Lok Sabha Om Birla

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

