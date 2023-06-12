close

President to review graduation parade at Air Force Academy on Saturday

President Droupadi Murmu will review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near here on June 17

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
President Droupadi Murmu will review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near here on June 17.

The CGP of the 211th Course with full military splendour will be held on June 17 at Air Force Academy Dundigal to mark the successful completion of the demanding and challenging Pre-Commissioning Training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, a defence release said here on Monday.

The President would be the chief guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of the CGP, it said.

During the parade, which will mark the successful completion of training, ranks on the shoulders of the flight cadets are unveiled, representing the award of the President's Commission, it said.

The RO also pins the Wings' and Brevets' on the chest of cadets, depending on the branch they are being commissioned into.

The ceremony includes the presentation of Wings' and Brevets' to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries, who have been trained by the Air Force.

The Flight Cadet of the Flying Branch standing first in the Order of Merit will be given the privilege of commanding the parade and will be awarded the Sword of Honour' and the President's Plaque in recognition of his/her performance.

The parade will be followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, flypast by the formation of PC-7, aerobatic show by Su-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team Sarang' and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, the release added.

