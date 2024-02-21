Sensex (    %)
                        
'Lord Krishna spoke through CJI': Kejriwal on SC's Chandigarh poll order

'The way the Supreme Court has given its verdict, it seems God was speaking through the Chief Justice of India,' Arvind Kejriwal said on Supreme Court's Chandigarh poll order

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after the Supreme Court (SC) overturned the January 30 Chandigarh mayoral election victory.

"There is so much sin that Lord Krishna has decided to interfere himself. It was no coincidence that cameras captured their [BJP] sins in Chandigarh's mayoral election... The way the Supreme Court has given its verdict, it seems God was speaking through the Chief Justice of India [CJI]," Kejriwal said.
"A few people don't go to vote because they think there is an issue with the electronic voting machine [EVM], but I want to appeal to them that please go vote; all other things will be taken care of by God... Anil Masih was just a pawn, and he has been given punishment, but his masters should be punished," he added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court set aside the Chandigarh election results that had declared BJP's Manoj Sonkar as the winner after declaring eight ballots as 'invalid'. The bench, led by CJI D Y Chandrachud, directed that the 'invalidated' votes be declared valid, thereby declaring AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the winner.

The Apex court also directed the Registrar's Judicial to issue a notice to the returning officer for perjury proceedings for making false statements before the court.

During the hearing on Monday, Masih informed the CJI-led court that all ballot papers were defaced. The officer stated that he was simply marking them and that there were numerous cameras, and that he was only looking at them.

"Mr. Masih, yesterday you told us that you put the lines because the ballot papers were defaced. Where is the ballot paper defaced?" the CJI asked the returning officer on Tuesday.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Chandigarh BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

