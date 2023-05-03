close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maha cabinet approves scholarships to 75 students for science research

Maharashtra cabinet approved a proposal to provide scholarships to a total of 75 students over a period of three years for carrying out research

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Research, South Africa, African Health Research Institute, labs, virus

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide scholarships to a total of 75 students over a period of three years for carrying out research in mangroves and marine biodiversity in prestigious universities abroad.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that as part of this exercise, every year 25 students will be given scholarships by the forest department's Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation. These scholarships will be given to students who have taken admissions in educational institutions abroad which are within 150th ranking of Times Higher education (THE) or Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). The statement said 30 per cent of these scholarships will be given to female students. Of these 25 students, 15 will be post-graduate and 10 PhD students from the fields of marine science, marine ecology, oceanography, marine biology, marine biotechnology, microbiology, biodiversity subjects. The minimum age of post-graduate students should not exceed 35, while for the PhD students, it should not be more than 40. Their annual income limit should not be more than Rs 8 lakh, the statement said. The scheme will cost the government Rs 31.50 crore. Every year, the Mangrove Foundation will issue advertisements for the scholarship in April or May. In another decision, the cabinet gave its green signal to implement a solid waste management project on ICT (information and communications technology) in all urban local bodies. The cabinet approved a proposal to set up the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Facilities Development Corporation to look after maintenance and quality of roads. The equity of the corporation will be Rs 100 crore and 51 per cent share will be of the state government. Of the three lakh km roads in the state, one lakh km roads are with the public works department (PWD). In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to waive entertainment tax for the period starting from the time of Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation from September 16, 2017 till the authority to recover this tax was given to the local bodies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation

Covishield immune responses against Covid-19 higher than Covaxin: Study

Researchers take closer look at DNA repair scheme for cancer therapy

India's push to indigenous research finally reaping benefits: Mandaviya

Tata Steel signs MoU with CBRI for sustainable mining solutions on Tuesday

McDonald's to hire 2,000 underprivileged people in 3 yrs: MD Rajeev

India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study

Metro ridership bounces back to 905 of pre-Covid levels: DMRC chief

Arvind's residence renovated in violation of Master Plan 2021: BJP's Lekhi

Need to focus on infra, innovation for sustainable growth: FM Sitharaman

Topics : Maharashtra science research

First Published: May 03 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nights stays in private room listings in India soars 80% on year: Airbnb

v
2 min read

India's coal production rises 22.6% in 5 years to 893.08 mn tonnes in FY23

Image
1 min read

McDonald's to hire 2,000 underprivileged people in 3 yrs: MD Rajeev

coal, fossil fuel
3 min read

India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study

Clinical Trial image via Shutterstock
2 min read

Engine trouble grounds third of Airbus A220 fleet in Zurich, says Lufthansa

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan

Byju's
6 min read

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Workers' dues to not get priority in case of IBC liquidation: SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

LIVE: Centre agrees to set up committee to look into issues facing LGBTQIA+

LGBTQ
2 min read

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Delhi rain
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon