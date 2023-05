Metro ridership bounces back to 905 of pre-Covid levels: DMRC chief

Delhi Metro has responded to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic with "agility and resilience" and the current ridership stands at around 90 per cent of the pre-COVID level, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said on Wednesday.

During his address at the 29th foundation day of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at the Metro Bhawan here, Kumar also said the DMRC has "scaled many new frontiers" despite hurdles.

The COVID-19 posed challenges for the Delhi Metro and impacted its operations, but the DMRC responded with agility and resilience, Kumar said.

"We gradually regained the trust of our passengers. And, I am happy to share that we have reached about 90 per cent of our pre-COVID ridership," the DMRC chief said.

A senior official said, the pre-pandemic ridership stood at 60-65 lakh, which has now reached around 50-55 lakh.

The foundation day ceremony was attended by Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Manoj Joshi and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, among others.

