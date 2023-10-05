close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Mahadev app case: ED summons Kapil Sharma, actors Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan

These actors may not be accused in the case, it is understood

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The three actors latest to be summoned have been asked to appear at the Raipur office of the agency on different dates, the officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan for questioning on different dates in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the Mahadev betting app case, officials said on Thursday.
The federal probe agency had already summoned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on October 6 at its regional office in Raipur. He is understood to have sought about two-week to appear.
The three actors latest to be summoned have been asked to appear at the Raipur office of the agency on different dates, the officials said.
The agency will record their statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and try to understand the mode and flow of payment allegedly done to them by the app promoters.
These actors may not be accused in the case, it is understood.
They are understood to have promoted the Mahadev app and some had entertained guests at a wedding of a promoter of the app (application) that was held abroad.

Also Read

LIVE: Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned in Mahadev app case

Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case

World Cup: Rohit must be aggressive for India to win trophy, says Kapil Dev

Andhra shelves plan to frame law on legalising minimum support price

Battling with sleeplessness? Follow these 7 tips for restful night

Isro gears up for Gaganyaan mission's 1st abort test of crew escape system

Climate change threatens amphibians, 136 of 426 species in India at risk

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp chatbot for booking QR tickets on all routes

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kapil Sharma Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon